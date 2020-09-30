SusGlobal Energy Corp.: SusGlobal Introduced as One of 39 Inspiring Circular Economy Solutions from Around the Globe

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. ("SusGlobal" or the "Company") (OTCQB:SNRG), the developer of SusGro, a revolutionary pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer and LEADERS IN THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY® is pleased to have been chosen by The Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra ("Sitra"), as one of 39 inspiring circular economy solutions from around the globe during the World Circular Economy Forum Online ("WCEFonline"), September 29-30, 2020, https://www.sitra.fi/en/projects/wcefonline/ .

Sitra compiled a list of inspiring circular economy innovations from around the world to inspire organizations and businesses to take part in the circular transition. That is why in the lead up to the WCEFonline, some of the most inspiring circular economy ideas around the globe have been introduced. The result is an extensive list containing 39 inspiring circular economy solutions. With examples from six continents, these solutions range from circular fashion to magnetic ink and from upcycling solar panel waste to podcasts and games demonstrating a circular economy in practice. Take a closer look and get to know the trailblazing companies in the circular economy, including SusGlobal. https://www.sitra.fi/en/articles/introducing-39-circular-economy-solutions-to-inspire-the-world/ .

"We are honored to have been recognized by Sitra, as it validates our model and circular economy initiatives, namely, diverting organic waste from landfill and producing regenerative products," stated Marc Hazout, Executive Chairman, President and CEO of SusGlobal Energy Corp. "We will continue to strive and inspire as global leaders in the circular economy while maximizing shareholder value."

"We were inspired by the scalability potential and the direct environmental impacts of SusGlobal Energy. We see that public-private collaboration plays a key role in accelerating a circular economy. SusGlobal Energy's approach helps the local authorities to become more circular. Their work is beneficial in many ways as it reduces the organic waste ending up in landfills and produces circular products: sustainable fertilizers and renewable energy." says Maria Hughes, Specialist for Carbon-neutral circular economy at The Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra.

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

SusGlobal Energy Corp., the developer of SusGro, a revolutionary pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer is a renewables company focused on acquiring, developing and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy and regenerative products application globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy and regenerative products provider, as Leaders in The Circular Economy®. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: www.susglobalenergy.com

About The Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra

Sitra is a future fund that collaborates with partners from different sectors to research, trial and implement bold new ideas that shape the future. The aim of Sitra is a Finland that succeeds as a pioneer in sustainable well-being. http://www.sitra.fi/en.

