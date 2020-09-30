Technavio has been monitoring the vegan ice creams market and it is poised to grow by USD 601.21 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930005754/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vegan Ice Cream Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43725
This Report Addresses:
- The market size from 2020-2024
- Expected market growth until 2024
- Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics
- Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
- In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts
Frequently Asked Questions-
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
- The take-home vegan ice creams segment is expected to be the leading segment based on product in the global market during the forecast period.
- What are the major trends in the market?
- New product launches is one of the major trends in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
- Growing at a CAGR of almost 7%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 601.21 million.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- Bliss Unlimited LLC, Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Wells Enterprises Inc., Happy Cow Ltd., McDonald Corp., Nestle SA, Tofutti Brands Inc., Unilever Group, and Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc. are some of the major market participants.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
- Expanding global vegan population base is one of the major factors driving the market. However, product recalls will restrain market growth.
- How big is the North America market?
- The North America region will contribute 38% of market growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bliss Unlimited LLC, Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Wells Enterprises Inc., Happy Cow Ltd., McDonald Corp., Nestle SA, Tofutti Brands Inc., Unilever Group, and Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc are some of the major market participants. The expanding global vegan population base will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Vegan ice creams Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Vegan ice creams Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Take Home
- Impulse
- Artisanal
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Vegan ice creams Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The vegan ice creams market report covers the following areas:
- Vegan ice creams Market Size
- Vegan ice creams Market Trends
- Vegan ice creams Market Analysis
This study identifies new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the vegan ice creams market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Vegan ice creams Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist vegan ice creams market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the vegan ice creams market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the vegan ice creams market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vegan ice creams market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Force Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Take home Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Impulse Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Artisanal Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bliss Unlimited LLC
- Danone SA
- General Mills Inc.
- Wells Enterprises Inc.
- Happy Cow Ltd.
- McDonald Corp.
- Nestle SA
- Tofutti Brands Inc.
- Unilever Group
- Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930005754/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/