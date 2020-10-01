Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.10.2020 | 00:04
INDIBA Introduces New Radiofrequency Device for Hair Health and Beauty

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INDIBA, global leader in RF solutions for the aesthetic, physiotherapy and veterinary market, has developed the HairWave device to recover and prolong hair health and beauty.

HairWave can be used to address hair loss, strengthening, and re-densification, prepare the scalp before and after hair transplants, and maintain transplanted hair areas. The painless INDIBA hair treatments stimulate and oxygenate the tissue, promoting blood flow and encouraging the arrival of nutrients to the scalp and hair.

The improvement of this flow favours the arrival of necessary nutrients so that the cells at the base of the hair follicle multiply (mitotic activity) and replicate (regenerative activity), thus forming the hair.

The increase and improvement in blood flow, also encourages amino acids (essential components of proteins) to reach the hair follicle, which is then incorporated into the structure of the keratin (essential protein in the structure of the hair fibre), strengthening and increasing its quality.

More info:

Medical aesthetics: https://www.indiba.com/products/hairwave-deep-care

Beauty centers: https://www.indiba.com/products/hairwave-deep-beauty

INDIBA S.A. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain. They are the global leader in the field of Radio-Frequency (RF) solutions for the physiotherapy, aesthetic and veterinary market, and are recognized for their scientific research. For more information visit www.indiba.com

Contact:

Jefferson Souza

INDIBA Head of Global Marketing

Tl: +34 697 243 079

