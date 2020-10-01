

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will release its quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment on Thursday, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The large manufacturing index for Q3 is expected to improve to -23 from -34, while the outlook is expected to rise to -17 from -27. Large all industry capex is seen higher by 1.3 percent, down from 3.2 percent in the three months prior.



Australia will see September results for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from the Australian Industry Group; in August, the index score was 49.3.



South Korea will release September figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to fall 4.9 percent on year after tumbling 16.3 percent in August. Exports are called higher by an annual 2.0 percent after sinking 9.9 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus in August was $4.12 billion.



Thailand will see September results for its business confidence index; in August, the index score was 45.7.



Indonesia will release September data for consumer prices and also see its Q2 results for business confidence. Overall inflation is expected to ease 0.01 percent on month and gain 1.53 percent on year after falling 0.05 percent on month and gaining 1.32 percent on year in August. The business confidence index had a score of 102.90 in the previous three months.



The central bank in the Philippines will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to leave its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 2.25 percent.



Many of the Asia-Pacific regions will see September results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from IHS Markit, including Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.



Finally, the markets in Taiwan, China and Hong Kong are closed on Thursday and Friday for the Mid-Autumn Festival; Taiwan and Hong Kong return to action on Monday, while China is off until next Thursday. South Korea is also off until Monday for the Chuseok Festival.



