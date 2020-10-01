The global connected home security systems market size is poised to grow by USD 11.09 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Connected Home Security System Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Cost savings due to effective monitoring technology combined with increased adoption of smartphones will offer immense growth opportunities.

Report Highlights:

North America was the largest connected home security systems market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for connected home security systems in North America.

The global connected home security systems market is fragmented. ADT Inc., Alarm.com Holdings Inc., Alphabet Inc., AT&T Inc., Comcast Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Ooma Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this connected home security systems market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global connected home security systems market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and At par growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Increasing Number of Homes Using Broadband will be a Key Market Trend.

The high cost of home security solutions, privacy and security concerns, and lack of standards for manufacturing security solutions may impede market growth.

Connected Home Security Systems Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist Connected Home Security Systems Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Connected Home Security Systems Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Connected Home Security Systems Market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Connected Home Security Systems Market vendors

