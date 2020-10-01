The global rolling stock market size in Europe is poised to grow by 2,267 units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 1% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930005631/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Rolling Stock Market in Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).
The development of high-speed and new railway projects is attracting most of the investment owing to its cost efficiency in long routes. Investments are being made to improve the domestic and international connectivity and logistics channels of several countries such as Germany, France, and the UK. Thus, the introduction of new railway projects is driving the rolling stock market in Europe.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Report Highlights:
- The major rolling stock market growth in Europe came from freight cars. Freight trains are commonly used for the mass transportation of goods and raw materials inland as they are a cost-effective alternative to road transportation. However, the demand for freight cars in Europe is expected to witness slow growth during the forecast period due to the low replacement demand and the limited investment in new freight transport trains and rail routes.
- Western Europe was the largest rolling stock market in Europe in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of well-developed economies, such as Germany, the UK, France, and Italy, and the growth of the railway industry will significantly drive rolling stock market growth in this region over the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
- The global rolling stock market in Europe is concentrated. Alstom Holdings SA, Bombardier Inc., Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Siemens AG, SKODA TRANSPORTATION AS, Stadler Rail AG, Talgo SA, and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this rolling stock market in Europe forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the rolling stock market in Europe 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Read the full report here: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/rolling-stock-market-size-in-Europe-analysis
Railway modernization and Upgrade Programs will be a Key Market Trend
Many railway operators are planning to upgrade their railway infrastructure and equipment during the coming years. As a result, rolling stock manufacturers are also investing significantly in R&D activities to develop advanced vehicles so that they can meet the evolving needs of the railway industry. Such upgrades and modernization activities of the existing railway infrastructure are expected to play a positive role in the demand for rolling stock across the region.
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report
Rolling Stock Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist rolling stock market growth in Europe during the next five years
- Estimation of the rolling stock market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the rolling stock market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rolling stock market vendors in Europe
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Freight cars Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Passenger transit vehicles Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Locomotives Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Western Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Eastern Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alstom Holdings SA
- Bombardier Inc.
- Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Hyundai Motor Co.
- Siemens AG
- SKODA TRANSPORTATION AS
- Stadler Rail AG
- Talgo SA
- Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930005631/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/