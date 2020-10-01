The global rolling stock market size in Europe is poised to grow by 2,267 units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 1% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Rolling Stock Market in Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

The development of high-speed and new railway projects is attracting most of the investment owing to its cost efficiency in long routes. Investments are being made to improve the domestic and international connectivity and logistics channels of several countries such as Germany, France, and the UK. Thus, the introduction of new railway projects is driving the rolling stock market in Europe.

Report Highlights:

The major rolling stock market growth in Europe came from freight cars. Freight trains are commonly used for the mass transportation of goods and raw materials inland as they are a cost-effective alternative to road transportation. However, the demand for freight cars in Europe is expected to witness slow growth during the forecast period due to the low replacement demand and the limited investment in new freight transport trains and rail routes.

Western Europe was the largest rolling stock market in Europe in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of well-developed economies, such as Germany, the UK, France, and Italy, and the growth of the railway industry will significantly drive rolling stock market growth in this region over the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The global rolling stock market in Europe is concentrated. Alstom Holdings SA, Bombardier Inc., Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Siemens AG, SKODA TRANSPORTATION AS, Stadler Rail AG, Talgo SA, and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this rolling stock market in Europe forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the rolling stock market in Europe 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Railway modernization and Upgrade Programs will be a Key Market Trend

Many railway operators are planning to upgrade their railway infrastructure and equipment during the coming years. As a result, rolling stock manufacturers are also investing significantly in R&D activities to develop advanced vehicles so that they can meet the evolving needs of the railway industry. Such upgrades and modernization activities of the existing railway infrastructure are expected to play a positive role in the demand for rolling stock across the region.

Rolling Stock Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist rolling stock market growth in Europe during the next five years

Estimation of the rolling stock market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rolling stock market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rolling stock market vendors in Europe

