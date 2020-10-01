The global e-learning market size is poised to grow by USD 93.64 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

E-learning is a leveraging technique of gamification by tracking the progress of students and improving their interactions with educators and other students. As gamification is adding to the increased popularity of e-learning, vendors are also encouraged to integrate more learning modules such as gamified learning into software systems. They also provide authoring systems for teachers to develop their own instructional software. Additionally, large industries, like McDonald's, Deloitte, Starbucks, and Nike have incorporated gamification into their training programs. Therefore, the rising adoption of gamification will significantly influence the growth of the e-learning market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major e-learning market growth came from higher education segment. Education technology solutions are becoming popular in schools and in higher education institutions to provide a digital platform for documenting and tracking the delivery of online education and training. Moreover, the Online Learning Consortium (OLC) is designed to teach and engage learners at their convenience. It's a collaborative consortium of higher education leaders and innovators to advance the quality of digital teaching and learning experiences. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the corporate and K-12 segment.

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising digital literacy and increasing awareness about the benefits of using smart devices in modern classrooms will significantly influence the growth of the e-learning market share in this region. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The global e-learning market is fragmented. Adobe Inc., Blackboard Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., GP Strategies Corp., Instructure Inc., NIIT Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Corp., and Thomson Reuters Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this e-learning market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global e-learning market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Increase in Adoption of Microlearning will be a Key Market Trend

The concept of microlearning in increasing due to the rising emphasis on personalization and adaptive learning. The adoption of microlearning, one of the key e-leaning market trends, helps to learn specific information in short intervals. The concept of microlearning also facilitates efficient just-in-time learning support and plays an active role in closing individual learning gaps. The tools used by educational institutions and schools to develop and deliver microlearning courses are also used to create infographics.

E-Learning Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist e-learning market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the e-learning market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the e-learning market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-learning market vendors

