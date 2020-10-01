COVID-19 market impact analysis anticipates Negative and Inferior growth for the automotive coolant market, while 53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period, according to Technavio report Global automotive coolant market with COVID-19 analysis

The growing stringent norms to enhance fuel economy is one of the major factors driving automotive coolant market growth. Most developed and developing economies are trying to enhance the fuel economy and restrict carbon emissions emitted by the automotive industry. Advances, such as the increased use of nanofluids, a rise in the adoption of electric coolant pumps, and increased use of propylene glycol in the coolant are being adopted to enhance the engine cooling system and fuel economy. The increasing focus on enhancing the fuel economy will drive the demand for automotive coolant. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by application (passenger cars, M&HCV, and LCV) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global automotive coolant market is highly competitive with major vendors such as BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Cummins Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., MOTUL SA, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Total SA, and Valvoline Inc., competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

"Apart from the stringent norms to enhance fuel economy, the heavy dependence on IC engines for mobility in emerging countries and increasing sales of passenger cars is driving demand for automotive coolant are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top Five Automotive Coolant Market Vendors

BP Plc

BP Plc operates its business under various segments such as upstream, downstream, and Rosneft. The company offers automotive coolants through Isocool brand.

Chevron Corp.

Chevron Corp. operates its business under two segments, which include upstream and downstream. The company offers automotive coolants through Delo brand.

China Petrochemical Corp.

China Petrochemical Corp. has business operations under various segments, namely exploration and production, refining, marketing and distribution, chemicals, and corporate and others. The company manufactures automotive coolant which helps to extended life coolant that is suitable for cooling systems of all types of vehicle, such as heavy-duty diesel and gasoline vehicles.

Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc. operates its business under five segments, which include engine, distribution, components, components, and new power. The company manufactures automotive coolant which helps to extended life coolant that is suitable for cooling systems of all types of vehicle, such as heavy-duty diesel and gasoline vehicles.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exxon Mobil Corp. operates its businesses under segments: upstream, downstream, and chemical. The company manufactures Mobil Delvac extended life coolant that is suitable for cooling systems of all types of vehicle, such as heavy-duty diesel and gasoline vehicles.

