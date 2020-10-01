CoverSix: Coversix Introduces New Line Of Modular Shooting Ranges

WICHITA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / CoverSix, a leading manufacturer of protective modular structures for the government and security sectors, has teamed up with Action Target, Inc., the top manufacturer of shooting ranges, targets and related supplies, to launch ARCAS, a new line of modular shooting ranges.

Modular shooting ranges reduce project time and complexity when compared to brick-and-mortar shooting ranges. These built-to-order shooting range facilities ship to sites worldwide and require minimal site preparation. Each unit is outfitted with shooting range products for advanced training and hit-sensing targets. Additionally, the control platform enables range operators to easily manage their equipment-such as retrievers and HVAC-from a central control screen.

The line of modular ranges includes the ARCAS EXT, ARCAS MBL, and ARCAS DLX.

ARCAS EXT is a modular shooting range available in single and extended module configurations that make it easy to build a range up to three lanes wide and 100m long. Standard features include floor-to-ceiling AR500 steel for critical coverage, steel or rubber bullet traps, advanced target systems, enhanced range control, sound treatment, and range lighting.

ARCAS MBL is a self-contained mobile firearms training range designed for long life on the open road. This mobile shooting range is 53 ft long and complies with US DOT regulations while maintaining strict ballistic and environmental standards. The onboard HEPA-filtered ventilation system exceeds OSHA and NIOSH standards. Noise reduction treatments make the sound of training comfortable inside and out. A single ARCAS MBL can accommodate up to three shooters with a 7m or 10m training distance. The dual trailer configuration provides 25m training.

ARCAS DLX offers an improved method of providing a modular small arms range (MSAR) by turning the modules sideways to gain more space with fewer units. These purpose-built structures support every component and eliminate vertical columns to provide a true cross-lane tactical training environment. Each ARCAS DLX module is 12 ft wide, up to 62 ft long and offers as many as 14 100m lanes of uninterrupted training space.

The ARCAS DLX accommodates wider lanes and higher ceilings while meeting Department of Defense Unified Facility Criteria (UFC) 4-179-02 for indoor small arms firing ranges. This range comes ready to deliver your specific training requirements with Action Target's suite of advanced shooting range equipment.

"With the ARCAS line of modular ranges, we are bringing a much-needed range series to market. The modular nature of the line reduces project time - a must for our customers - and the advanced shooting range technology found in the Action Target's products ensure top quality. We believe that when it comes to safety, quality and innovation, we've found the right combination with the ARCAS range and we are more than excited to see them utilized around the world." Darren Hillman, RedGuard President/CEO.

About CoverSix

CoverSix serves the needs of federal, defense and security customers throughout the world with specialized and hardened modular structures to provide protection for people and equipment against blast, ballistic and forced entry threats. As a division of RedGuard, and in conjunction with its joint venture partner Specialist Services Group, CoverSix designs and constructs modular structures with manufacturing facilities in the US and the UAE supported by regional offices in the UK, Holland, Saudi Arabia and Singapore. CoverSix has successfully delivered projects worldwide and is a recognized expert in safe, modular space. Common configurations include viewing bunkers, access control points, shelters, command centers, and training ranges. All structures are scalable and customizable, so no matter where duty calls, CoverSix has a solution to serve soldiers, agents, ambassadors, government employees and emergency management personnel. For more information about CoverSix, visit https://coversix.com.

####

Media Contact:

Ross Drainey

CoverSix

4340 S West St

Wichita, KS 67217

rossd@coversix.com

SOURCE: CoverSix

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608669/Coversix-Introduces-New-Line-Of-Modular-Shooting-Ranges