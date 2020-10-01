DGAP-News: Jefferies International Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Jefferies International Limited: Mid Stabilisation Notice - Knaus Tabbert AG



01.10.2020 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN.

1 October 2020

Knaus Tabbert AG (the "Company")

Mid Stabilisation Period Announcement



Jefferies International Limited hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014 / and of the rules of the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.



Securities

Issuer: Knaus Tabbert AG



Company number (LEI): 391200V57NOSGK8UVW09 Securities: Ordinary bearer shares ("Shares") of the Issuer ISIN: DE000A2YN504 Offer size: 3,478,261 Shares ("Offer Shares") (excluding the over-allotment option) Offer price: 58 EUR per Share

Stabilisation

Stabilising Manager: Jefferies International Limited, 100 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4JL, United Kingdom



For each of the dates during which stabilisation transactions were carried out during the period covered by this announcement, the aggregate quantity and price range was as follows:

Stabilisation transactions

Date Buy/Sell Aggregate (Quantity) Lowest Price Highest Price Currency Trading Venues 23/09/2020 Buy 336,739 54.50 58.00 EUR XETR

Important Notice

This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.

This release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States of America would be made by means of a prospectus that could be obtained from Knaus Tabbert AG and that would contain detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States of America.

Subject to certain exceptions under the Securities Act, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.