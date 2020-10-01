It is with great pleasure that Juniper Research announces the 2020 winners of the Future Digital Awards for Fintech Payments.
This category recognises the most impactful financial products and services operating across numerous areas, including: Banking, Fraud Security, and Retail Payments. Juniper Research has identified the following organisations and platforms that are driving innovation and growth.
The platinum and gold winners in each category are as follows:
BANKING INNOVATION
Banking Innovation of the Year
Pollinate International PollinatePlatinum Winner
Banking Platform Innovation
Infosys Finacle Digital Banking Solution SuitePlatinum Winner
Banking CircleGold Winner
Challenger Bank of the Year
Emirates NBD LivPlatinum Winner
Digital Bank of the Year
WeLab BankPlatinum Winner
Blockchain in Banking Innovation
Infosys Finacle Trade Connect:Platinum Winner
Verady Ledgible:Gold Winner
FRAUD SECURITY INNOVATION
Fraud Security Innovation of the Year
IDEMIA Web Capture SDK with Active/Passive Liveness DetectionPlatinum Winner
Fraud Detection and Prevention Innovation
NuData Security, a Mastercard company, NuDetect:Platinum Winner
Boku Authenticate Gold Winner
AI in Cybersecurity Innovation
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Fraud ProtectionPlatinum Winner
Kount:Gold Winner
RETAIL INNOVATION
Retail Innovation of the Year
Bolt Checkout Experience PlatformPlatinum Winner
Best In-Store Technology
Sleek:Platinum Winner
Sberbank:Gold Winner
Best Digital Loyalty Solution
Izicap:Platinum Winner
Mobilize Systems Mobilize:Gold Winner
FINTECH INNOVATION
Insurtech Platform
Collective Benefits:Platinum Winner
Tractable:Gold Winner
Regtech Platform
Cappitech:Platinum Winner
Konsentus Verify:Gold Winner
AI Platform
Aire:Platinum Winner
Kount:Gold Winner
Lending Platform
Banking Circle:Platinum Winner
AREX Markets:Gold Winner
PAYMENT INNOVATION
Payment Innovation of the Year
Konsentus Verify:Platinum Winner
Best Digital Wallet
G+D Convego Wallet:Platinum Winner
Skrill:Gold Winner
IoT Payment Innovation
G+D Convego Cloudpay eSE:Platinum Winner
Garmin Pay: Gold Winner
Best Mobile Money Offering
Boku:Platinum Winner
Daviplata:Gold Winner
Best Virtual Card
Marqeta:Platinum Winner
Vivid Money:Gold Winner
Best B2B Payment Platform
2Checkout Avangate Monetization Platform:Platinum Winner
Tribal Credit:Gold Winner
Best QR Code Payment Offering
PayPal: Platinum Winner
Sberbank QR Pay:Gold Winner
JUDGES' CHOICE
TransferWise: Juniper Research Award for Fintech Excellence
Anne Boden, CEO Founder, Starling Bank: Fintech Mover Shaker of the Year
Microsoft Wins AI in Cybersecurity Innovation Award
Jay Nanduri, Technical Fellow at Microsoft said of the win: 'We are honored and delighted to receive the AI in Cybersecurity Innovation Platinum Award this year. We greatly appreciate the recognition from Juniper Research which highlights the innovation delivered by the adaptive AI capabilities in Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection. By decreasing fraud and abuse, reducing operational expenses, and increasing acceptance rates, Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection helps customers protect both their revenue and reputation.'
Find out more about Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection
G+D Wins Platinum in Digital Wallet IoT Payment Awards
Jukka Yliuntinen, Head of Digital Solutions at Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) says: 'Having Juniper Research, an industry influencer, presenting us with not only one but two Platinum Awards Digital Wallet and IoT Payment Innovation for our wearables solution recognises our efforts in innovating the way people pay, and confirms how future-proof G+D's digital payment solutions are. Regardless from factor, with our state-of-the-art solutions we offer secure and convenient digital payments that create confidence!'
Find out more about G+D's payment solutions
Boku Triumphs in Two Awards
Jon Prideaux, CEO of Boku commented: 'Boku are thrilled to be recognized in both focus areas of our business. Our customers rely on us to develop solutions and connectivity that enable them to seamlessly and securely transact with their customers in every corner of the globe. These awards highlight the value we have and will continue to deliver to the global brands that make up our customer base.'
Find out more about Boku
Kount Wins Gold Awards for Fraud Detection AI
'We are excited to again have Juniper Research recognize Kount's accomplishments in AI, cybersecurity, and fraud prevention. Kount's Identity Trust Global Network is the largest network of trust and fraud signals, and combined with our advanced AI, businesses have unprecedented ability to determine the level of risk behind every interaction. This enables eCommerce companies to prevent chargebacks, reduce manual reviews, cut false positives, and protect against fraud throughout the entire customer journey, ultimately empowering them to deliver exceptional customer experiences,' said Brad Wiskirchen, CEO, Kount.
Find out more about Kount
Sberbank Wins Two Gold Awards
Dmitry Malykh, Acquiring and Bank Cards Director, at Sberbank commented:
'SberBank constantly develops and introduces innovative payment solutions that become an integral part of our customers' lives over time. They pay for their purchases every day in the most convenient and secure ways. The Pay with QR and Take&Go offerings are already very popular among our individual customers, while opening up new opportunities for businesses of any size. The international experts' recognition once again proves that we are moving in the right direction.'
Find out more about Sberbank
