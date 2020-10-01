It is with great pleasure that Juniper Research announces the 2020 winners of the Future Digital Awards for Fintech Payments.

This category recognises the most impactful financial products and services operating across numerous areas, including: Banking, Fraud Security, and Retail Payments. Juniper Research has identified the following organisations and platforms that are driving innovation and growth.

The platinum and gold winners in each category are as follows:

BANKING INNOVATION

Banking Innovation of the Year

Pollinate International PollinatePlatinum Winner

Banking Platform Innovation

Infosys Finacle Digital Banking Solution SuitePlatinum Winner

Banking CircleGold Winner

Challenger Bank of the Year

Emirates NBD LivPlatinum Winner

Digital Bank of the Year

WeLab BankPlatinum Winner

Blockchain in Banking Innovation

Infosys Finacle Trade Connect:Platinum Winner

Verady Ledgible:Gold Winner

FRAUD SECURITY INNOVATION

Fraud Security Innovation of the Year

IDEMIA Web Capture SDK with Active/Passive Liveness DetectionPlatinum Winner

Fraud Detection and Prevention Innovation

NuData Security, a Mastercard company, NuDetect:Platinum Winner

Boku Authenticate Gold Winner

AI in Cybersecurity Innovation

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Fraud ProtectionPlatinum Winner

Kount:Gold Winner

RETAIL INNOVATION

Retail Innovation of the Year

Bolt Checkout Experience PlatformPlatinum Winner

Best In-Store Technology

Sleek:Platinum Winner

Sberbank:Gold Winner

Best Digital Loyalty Solution

Izicap:Platinum Winner

Mobilize Systems Mobilize:Gold Winner

FINTECH INNOVATION

Insurtech Platform

Collective Benefits:Platinum Winner

Tractable:Gold Winner

Regtech Platform

Cappitech:Platinum Winner

Konsentus Verify:Gold Winner

AI Platform

Aire:Platinum Winner

Kount:Gold Winner

Lending Platform

Banking Circle:Platinum Winner

AREX Markets:Gold Winner

PAYMENT INNOVATION

Payment Innovation of the Year

Konsentus Verify:Platinum Winner

Best Digital Wallet

G+D Convego Wallet:Platinum Winner

Skrill:Gold Winner

IoT Payment Innovation

G+D Convego Cloudpay eSE:Platinum Winner

Garmin Pay: Gold Winner

Best Mobile Money Offering

Boku:Platinum Winner

Daviplata:Gold Winner

Best Virtual Card

Marqeta:Platinum Winner

Vivid Money:Gold Winner

Best B2B Payment Platform

2Checkout Avangate Monetization Platform:Platinum Winner

Tribal Credit:Gold Winner

Best QR Code Payment Offering

PayPal: Platinum Winner

Sberbank QR Pay:Gold Winner

JUDGES' CHOICE

TransferWise: Juniper Research Award for Fintech Excellence

Anne Boden, CEO Founder, Starling Bank: Fintech Mover Shaker of the Year

Microsoft Wins AI in Cybersecurity Innovation Award

Jay Nanduri, Technical Fellow at Microsoft said of the win: 'We are honored and delighted to receive the AI in Cybersecurity Innovation Platinum Award this year. We greatly appreciate the recognition from Juniper Research which highlights the innovation delivered by the adaptive AI capabilities in Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection. By decreasing fraud and abuse, reducing operational expenses, and increasing acceptance rates, Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection helps customers protect both their revenue and reputation.'

Find out more about Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection

G+D Wins Platinum in Digital Wallet IoT Payment Awards

Jukka Yliuntinen, Head of Digital Solutions at Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) says: 'Having Juniper Research, an industry influencer, presenting us with not only one but two Platinum Awards Digital Wallet and IoT Payment Innovation for our wearables solution recognises our efforts in innovating the way people pay, and confirms how future-proof G+D's digital payment solutions are. Regardless from factor, with our state-of-the-art solutions we offer secure and convenient digital payments that create confidence!'

Find out more about G+D's payment solutions

Boku Triumphs in Two Awards

Jon Prideaux, CEO of Boku commented: 'Boku are thrilled to be recognized in both focus areas of our business. Our customers rely on us to develop solutions and connectivity that enable them to seamlessly and securely transact with their customers in every corner of the globe. These awards highlight the value we have and will continue to deliver to the global brands that make up our customer base.'

Find out more about Boku

Kount Wins Gold Awards for Fraud Detection AI

'We are excited to again have Juniper Research recognize Kount's accomplishments in AI, cybersecurity, and fraud prevention. Kount's Identity Trust Global Network is the largest network of trust and fraud signals, and combined with our advanced AI, businesses have unprecedented ability to determine the level of risk behind every interaction. This enables eCommerce companies to prevent chargebacks, reduce manual reviews, cut false positives, and protect against fraud throughout the entire customer journey, ultimately empowering them to deliver exceptional customer experiences,' said Brad Wiskirchen, CEO, Kount.

Find out more about Kount

Sberbank Wins Two Gold Awards

Dmitry Malykh, Acquiring and Bank Cards Director, at Sberbank commented:

'SberBank constantly develops and introduces innovative payment solutions that become an integral part of our customers' lives over time. They pay for their purchases every day in the most convenient and secure ways. The Pay with QR and Take&Go offerings are already very popular among our individual customers, while opening up new opportunities for businesses of any size. The international experts' recognition once again proves that we are moving in the right direction.'

Find out more about Sberbank

