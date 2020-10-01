Vitamin Angels US Announces Program Partnership with Vitamin Angels UK to Improve Children's Nutrition in the UK

GOLETA, California, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamin Angels US, a public health and nutrition organisation delivering evidence-based nutrition interventions to nutritionally vulnerable, underserved populations globally, has announced a programme partnership with Vitamin Angels UK. Together, the organisations will provide supplemental food packages, free of charge, to select nurseries serving children in the UK who are at nutritional risk.

"One in four children in the UK grow up at risk for food insecurity," said Ann Micka Vitamin Angels UK Senior Programme Manager. "We are grateful to be an official programme partner of Vitamin Angels US so that together we can improve nutrition for young children in the UK who need it most."

The nurseries receive weekly deliveries of self-selected fruits, vegetables, and protein-rich foods. The package is designed to contribute to a quality diet that is consistent with the Voluntary Food and Drink Guidelines for Early Years Settings in England. It complements existing nutrition services and aims to reduce the prevalence of both inadequate nutrient intakes (e.g. vitamins and minerals) and excessive nutrient intakes (e.g. salt and saturated fat).

Currently, Vitamin Angels UK serves over 400+ children from low-income families who could benefit from increased access to better nutrition through the National Day Nurseries Association (NDNA). By the end of 2020, Vitamin Angels UK will double their programme efforts and launch a nutrition education program in which nutritional resources will be distributed via print and digital media to NDNA's network of over six thousand nurseries in the UK.

"At our core, we believe that every child deserves a chance at a healthy life," said Howard Schiffer, Vitamin Angels US Founder & President. "Our programme partnership with Vitamin Angels UK will allow us to give the gift of nutrition to even more children and help build the foundation for healthy futures."

Corporate partners supporting Vitamin Angels UK include Walgreens Boots Alliance, Alliance Healthcare UK, Hairburst, among others.

To learn more about the Vitamin Angels UK programme, visit: www.vitaminangels.org.uk

About Vitamin Angels UK

The objects for which Vitamin Angels UK are established are the relief of sickness and preservation of health by providing or assisting in the provision of nutrients and services for the benefit of mothers and children and to work to end malnutrition and its consequences among at-risk, hard-to-reach populations (e.g., defined generally as individuals lost to national health services), focusing on young children under five years of age, and women of reproductive age, including especially pregnant women and their unborn child and new mothers and to advance the education of the general public in all areas relating to healthcare for mothers and children. To learn more visit: www.vitaminangels.org.uk

About Vitamin Angels US

Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a global public health and nutrition organisation that provide evidence-based nutrition interventions to at-risk mothers and children under five in the U.S. and around the world. In 2019, Vitamin Angels reached nearly 70 million mothers and children in more than 70 countries, including the U.S. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit www.vitaminangels.org.

About NDNA:

National Day Nurseries Association (NDNA) is the national charity representing children's nurseries across the UK. We are the voice of the 21,000-strong nursery sector, an integral part of the lives of more than a million young children and their families. We provide information, training and advice to support nurseries and the 250,000 people who work in them to deliver world-class early learning and childcare. Working closely with local and national governments in England, Scotland and Wales, we campaign on the cost, choice and quality of childcare to benefit nurseries, families and the economy. For more media information and case studies, please contact Rosey James, PR Manager, on 01484 40 70 66, 07788 585502, rosey.james@ndna.org.uk

