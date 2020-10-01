Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.10.2020 | 08:04
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clean Invest Africa Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, September 30

Clean Invest Africa plc
("Clean Invest Africa", the "Company")

Result of AGM

The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting held yesterday, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES :

Clean Invest Africa plc
Filippo Fantechi (Executive Director) +973 3969 6273
Shaikh Mohamed Abdulla Khalifa AlKhalifa (Non-Executive Chairman) +973 3969 2299

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser +44 20 7469 0930
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl

