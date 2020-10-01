Clean Invest Africa Plc - Result of AGM

Clean Invest Africa plc

("Clean Invest Africa", the "Company")

Result of AGM

The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting held yesterday, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES :

Clean Invest Africa plc

Filippo Fantechi (Executive Director) +973 3969 6273

Shaikh Mohamed Abdulla Khalifa AlKhalifa (Non-Executive Chairman) +973 3969 2299

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Corporate Adviser +44 20 7469 0930

Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl