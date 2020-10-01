Clean Invest Africa Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, September 30
Clean Invest Africa plc
("Clean Invest Africa", the "Company")
Result of AGM
The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting held yesterday, all resolutions were duly passed.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
ENQUIRIES :
Clean Invest Africa plc
Filippo Fantechi (Executive Director) +973 3969 6273
Shaikh Mohamed Abdulla Khalifa AlKhalifa (Non-Executive Chairman) +973 3969 2299
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser +44 20 7469 0930
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de