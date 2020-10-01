Clear Leisure Plc - Temporary Suspension of Trading

1 October 2020

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure" or "The Company")

Temporary suspension of trading on AIM pending publication of annual accounts

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP), announces that the Company will be unable to publish its audited annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Final Results") by 30 September 2020, as required by Rule 19 of the AIM Rules for Companies ("AIM Rules") and the three month extension granted due to events associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The delay in publication of the Final Results is due to the Accounting and Audit work in respect of the Company's Final Results remaining ongoing however the Company expects to be able to sign off its audited accounts shortly.

Due to the delay in publishing of the Company's Final Results, dealings in the Company's ordinary shares will be temporarily suspended from trading on AIM under AIM Rule 40, with effect from 7.30 am on 1 October 2020 until such time as the Final Results have been duly published in compliance with AIM Rule 19.

Notwithstanding the temporary suspension of trading in the Ordinary Shares, the Company will continue to make announcements as and when there are any developments that require announcement under the AIM Rules.

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of management is to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk