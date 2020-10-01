Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
NEWS-BOMBE! Smarte Investoren schlagen jetzt gnadenlos zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CYK3 ISIN: GB00B50P5B53 Ticker-Symbol: BYA1 
Stuttgart
01.10.20
08:08 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLEAR LEISURE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLEAR LEISURE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.10.2020 | 08:04
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clear Leisure Plc - Temporary Suspension of Trading

Clear Leisure Plc - Temporary Suspension of Trading

PR Newswire

London, September 30

1 October 2020

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure" or "The Company")

Temporary suspension of trading on AIM pending publication of annual accounts

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP), announces that the Company will be unable to publish its audited annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Final Results") by 30 September 2020, as required by Rule 19 of the AIM Rules for Companies ("AIM Rules") and the three month extension granted due to events associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The delay in publication of the Final Results is due to the Accounting and Audit work in respect of the Company's Final Results remaining ongoing however the Company expects to be able to sign off its audited accounts shortly.

Due to the delay in publishing of the Company's Final Results, dealings in the Company's ordinary shares will be temporarily suspended from trading on AIM under AIM Rule 40, with effect from 7.30 am on 1 October 2020 until such time as the Final Results have been duly published in compliance with AIM Rule 19.

Notwithstanding the temporary suspension of trading in the Ordinary Shares, the Company will continue to make announcements as and when there are any developments that require announcement under the AIM Rules.

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Clear Leisure Plc +39 335 296573
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Jeff Keating / John Mackay

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of management is to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk

CLEAR LEISURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.