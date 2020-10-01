DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj
/ Key word(s): Personnel
01.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ferratum Oyj
|Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
|00520 Helsinki
|Finland
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 9210058-44
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 9210058-49
|E-mail:
|ir@ferratum.com
|Internet:
|https://www.ferratumgroup.com
|ISIN:
|FI4000106299
|WKN:
|A1W9NS
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1137853
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1137853 01.10.2020
FERRATUM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de