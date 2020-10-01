CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.10.2020;Das Instrument ZARV DE000A254278 RENK AG Z.VERK. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.10.2020

The instrument ZARV DE000A254278 RENK AG Z.VERK. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 02.10.2020

RENK AG Z.VERK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de