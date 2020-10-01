CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.10.2020;Das Instrument 0K6 US3842781078 GRAF INDUSTRIAL DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.10.2020

The instrument 0K6 US3842781078 GRAF INDUSTRIAL DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 02.10.2020

