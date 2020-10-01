Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
NEWS-BOMBE! Smarte Investoren schlagen jetzt gnadenlos zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 899827 ISIN: FI0009005870 Ticker-Symbol: K34 
Tradegate
01.10.20
08:19 Uhr
28,500 Euro
+1,860
+6,98 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
KONECRANES OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONECRANES OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,64026,90008:03
28,20029,20008:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2020 | 08:17
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solidium Oy: SOLIDIUM SUPPORTS THE COMBINATION OF KONECRANES AND CARGOTEC

Solidium supports the transaction announced today by Konecranes Plc and Cargotec Corporation to combine the two companies through a merger. The combined company will become the leading global player in port equipment and services, and other material flow related equipment and service businesses. The combined entity will have revenue close to EUR 7 billion with approximately 29,000 employees.

Solidium's current shareholding in Konecranes is 8.5%. Following the transaction, the shareholding will account to 4.3%. The completion of the merger is subject to certain customary conditions, including the approval of the EGMs of both companies.

The biggest shareholders of both companies have irrevocably undertaken, subject to customary conditions, to vote in favour of the combination.


Further information: CEO Antti Mäkinen, tel. +358 (0)10 830 8905



Solidium is a limited company wholly owned by the State of Finland. Its mission is to strengthen and stabilise Finnish ownership in nationally important companies and increase the value of its holdings in the long term. The basis and core objective of Solidium's strategy is proper, value-enhancing asset management of its current holdings. Through its stakes, Solidium is a minority owner in twelve listed companies: Elisa, Kemira, Konecranes, Metso Outotec, Nokia, Nokian Tyres, Outokumpu, Sampo, SSAB, Stora Enso, TietoEVRY and Valmet. The market value of Solidium's investments is approximately EUR 7.2 billion. Further information: www.solidium.fi

KONECRANES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.