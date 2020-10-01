EXCHANGE NOTICE 1 OCTOBER 2020 SHARES THE SHARES OF KONECRANES PLC TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT Konecranes Plc and Cargotec Corporation announced on 1 October 2020 their respective Boards of Directors have today signed a combination agreement and a merger plan to combine the two companies through a merger. The proposed combination will be implemented as a statutory absorption merger whereby Konecranes Plc will be merged into Cargotec Corporation. Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Konecranes Plc to the Observation segment on the grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (rule 4.1.1 article e). Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article e: "the Issuer has been subject to a reverse takeover offer or otherwise plans to make, or has been subject to a substantial change in its business or organization so that the Issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company". The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260