Alias: Privacy Has a New Name

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / After 5 years as "Spectrecoin' the project announces a brand evolution to become 'Alias.' This also includes a new effort around improved communications, investor relations, and business development for this well-established innovator in privacy and proof of stake technology.



Governments are striving to criminalize digital privacy under the pretense of increasing online safety and prevent money laundering. As a result, many exchanges have been delisting privacy projects whose only aim is to protect one's right to privacy online. Established projects like Alias and newcomers alike are working overtime despite this adversity and keep releasing bleeding edge technology.



One has to only look at recent Github activity, it is clear that privacy projects are ramping up their development and delivering on their roadmaps, with projects like ZCoin, PIVX, ZCash, Monero, and Particl, to name a few. It seems like the crackdown is not slowing these privacy projects down, and Alias is confident in the need for its tech and tools as well.



"Privacy for the users is at the heart of everything we do," says Eirik Korsell, Project Steward at Alias. "..no attempt should be made to criminalize digital privacy; it should be an undisputed right."



The news of this under the radar project comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments for the Alias team, including:



- Developing a unique Proof-of-Stake protocol using ring-signatures, facilitating a private staking mechanism not seen before in any other cryptocurrency.

- Integrating Tor as a part of the code-base; providing robust network security, protecting users' real-world IP address.

- Solving a well-known privacy issue affecting decoy-based currencies like Monero and Grin by developing unique algorithms to mitigate this. (see link below)

- Ensuring the full software could run on a Raspberry Pi, providing a low-cost, eco-friendly option for those with low-powered devices.- Soon to release a world-first for an Android app, fully-featured Anonymous Proof-of-Stake (APoS) allowing mobile users to earn rewards while maintaining their right to privacy.The brand evolution will better reflect what Alias seeks to communicate and achieve, and will better enable it to fight the stigma of online privacy. At the same time, it will differentiate us from many other "Spectre" named projects.Eirik says, "We wanted a name which sounded more like a currency, felt more mainstream and brought a more positive vibe to the project and it's innovative and useful technology." "We're working to enhance all our communications towards reaching a broader audience while continuing to develop our advanced privacy technology."Creating an online persona or alias" can be one way to help protect oneself against the intrusions of a hyper-connected world. An alias allows for a greater amount of separation between personal and online life. Ultimately it provides an easy way to be online and less of a need to worry about potential threats from cybercriminals. This rings true for one's financial life, and thus the name was a perfect fit.Alias also understands there are situations where private transactions are unsuitable, thus allowing its users to choose between a public or private transaction. They have made it possible to offer this alternative without compromising the secure private transactions, preserving the right to privacy, and championing the freedom of choice.Alias is ideally positioned to excel in challenging the competition, leveraging its unique set of privacy features. Alias offers an intuitive, easy to use wallet, top-level security, and the ability to earn as you save, and supports the new digital economy with a fast, secure, digital cash solution.Alias was born out of a desire to create a simple, border-less private cryptocurrency, improving on Bitcoin's original idea with more robust privacy protocols and a more energy-friendly network through the use of Proof-of-Stake. Alias has a highly competent core development team comprised of a software architect and a software engineer with decades of experience. Alias aims to position itself at the forefront of the decentralized privacy revolution.

