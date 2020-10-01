

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) said Stuart Chambers has informed the Board that he wishes to step down in the coming months as non-executive Chairman of the company. The Group said it is anticipated that Stuart Chambers will leave the Board during the first half of 2021.



Travis Perkins plc stated that the Nominations Committee, with the assistance of a professional search advisor, will identify a successor for Stuart Chambers. The company will issue an update on this as appropriate.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TRAVIS PERKINS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de