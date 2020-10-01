COVID-19 market impact analysis anticipates Negative and Inferior growth of the Cufflinks market, while the 34% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period, according to Technavio report Global Cufflinks market with COVID-19 analysis

One of the significant factors for the market's growth and increasing sales of cufflinks is the rising demand for French cuff shirts among working professionals. Also, French cuff shirts are considered as an essential component in European and American men's formal wear, which is increasingly gaining popularity globally. Moreover, the demand for cufflinks is rising with the declining trend of wearing ties, which, in turn, is driving the demand for dress shirts worn with cufflinks such as French cuff shirts. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by product (premium cufflinks and mass cufflinks), distribution channel (monobrand stores, DHS, online retail, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global Cufflinks market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Armenta Collection, Burberry Group Plc, Cartier International AG, CHANEL Ltd., Dolce Gabbana Srl, Giorgio Armani Spa, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Mont Blanc Group AB, Paul Smith Ltd., and Tiffany Co., competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

"Apart from the increasing demand for French cuff shirts, the growth in online retailing and number of experience centers globally and high influence of celebrity endorsements on purchase decision are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top Five Cufflinks Market Vendors

Armenta Collection

Armenta Collection operates its business under a unified segment. The company offers a variety of cufflinks such as cushion cut labradorite diamond cufflinks, rectangle tapestry yellow gold trim cufflinks, 18KT gold shield cufflinks, and lion shield cufflinks.

Burberry Group Plc

Burberry Group Plc operates its business under retail/wholesale and licensing segments. The company offers various types of cufflinks such as engraved Gold-plated, monogram motif enamel and Palladium-plated Gold-plated chain-link, check detail square, check detail round, trench button, City Gent, The Punk, Equestrian Knight, check engraved round, check engraved, and mother-of-pearl insert cufflinks.

Cartier International AG

Cartier International AG has business operations under a unified segment. The company offers different types of gold and silver cufflinks.

CHANEL Ltd.

CHANEL Ltd. operates its business under five segments, which include haute couture, fashion, fine jewelry, watches, and others. The company offers gold plated, white, and many other types of cufflinks.

Dolce Gabbana Srl

Dolce Gabbana Srl operates its businesses under a unified segment. The company offers various types of cufflinks such as crown cufflinks, king cufflinks in yellow gold with enamel and black diamonds, good luck cufflinks in enameled yellow gold, cufflinks with bas-relief, among others.

