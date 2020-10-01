With effect from October 02, 2020, the subscription rights in SAS AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including October 15, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SAS TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014957031 Order book ID: 204135 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 02, 2020, the paid subscription shares in SAS AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including October 30, 2020. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SAS BTA 1 Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014957049 Order book ID: 204170 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 23, 2020, the paid subscription shares in SAS AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including October 30, 2020. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SAS BTA 2 Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014957072 Order book ID: 204171 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com