

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose in thin holiday trade on Thursday, with optimism over a new stimulus package in the U.S. and positive ADP jobs data helping underpin investor sentiment.



Australian markets rose sharply to snap a three-day losing streak as fears of a second national Covid-19 wave eased and Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the country will open its border with New Zealand 'very soon'.



Investors also cheered the latest survey from IHS Markit showing that the manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in September, and at a faster rate. The manufacturing PMI for the month rose to 55.4 from 53.6 in August.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 57 points, or 0.98 percent, to 5,872.90, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 60.10 points, or 1 percent, at 6,069.40.



Miners BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group gained 1-2 percent after iron ore futures surged after a coronavirus outbreak at Australia's Port Hedland.



The big four banks rose between half a percent and 1 percent while energy stocks such as Beach Energy, Origin Energy, Oil Search and Santos added 1-2 percent.



New Zealand shares advanced, with the benchmark NZX 50 index ending up 65.45 points, or 0.56 percent, at 11,812.73. Heavyweight A2 Milk fell about 1 percent to extend declines for the fourth day running, while Oceania Healthcare shares jumped 3.5 percent.



The Tokyo Stock Exchange in Japan suspended trading due to a technical issue. India's Sensex was climbing 1.6 percent, led by financials.



Markets in Taiwan, China and Hong Kong were closed for the Mid-Autumn Festival, while the South Korea market was closed for the Chuseok Festival.



The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in September, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank showed today with a seven-month high manufacturing PMI score of 47.7.



Large manufacturing in Japan weakened again in the third quarter of 2020, the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan Survey on business sentiment showed with a diffusion index score of -27.



Elsewhere, South Korea posted a merchandise trade surplus of $8.88 billion in September, Statistics Korea said.



Exports were up 7.7 percent on year, beating forecasts for 2.0 percent following the 9.9 percent decline in the previous month. Imports were up an annual 1.1 percent versus forecasts for a decline of 4.9 percent following the 15.3 percent slide a month earlier.



U.S. stocks rose overnight as renewed hopes for a stimulus bill and encouraging private payrolls data helped investors shrug off concerns over a disorderly presidential debate.



Markets pared some early gains after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tore into the $2.2 trillion Democratic stimulus plan, calling it 'outlandish' and 'too high'.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.8 percent.



