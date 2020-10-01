The global corporate leadership training market size is poised to grow by USD 26.7 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The increased spending on corporate leadership training will be a significant factor in driving the growth of the corporate leadership training market. Organizations are increasingly adopting corporate leadership training to overcome the challenge of attrition, especially at top positions. It is more cost-effective for a company to fill senior positions from within its hierarchy than hire an external resource. Hence, organizations are increasingly investing in leadership training for their employees to groom them as leaders. Corporate leadership training will allow companies to cope with the rapidly changing business environment and enhance the capability of employees to take on leadership roles as and when needed. Organizations are also investing in sophisticated leadership training programs to develop a rich pipeline of leadership talent.

The major corporate leadership training market growth came from ILT segment. ILT is delivered using blackboards or whiteboards, and an overhead projector, and often involves the format of storytelling. Corporate organizations prefer the ILT mode of corporate leadership training as it is interactive, flexible, and engaging. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the blended training and online training segments.

North America was the largest corporate leadership training market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The presence of a robust and advanced infrastructure and growing awareness about the importance of corporate leadership training for enhancing leadership skills in large MNCs in North America will significantly influence corporate leadership training market growth in this region. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The global corporate leadership training market is fragmented. Articulate Global Inc., City Guilds Group, D2L Corp., GP Strategies Corp., Interaction Associates Inc., Miller Heiman Group Inc., NIIT Ltd., PeopleFluent Holdings Corp., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this corporate leadership training market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global corporate leadership training market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

The emergence of Gamification in Corporate Training will be a Key Market Trend

The low level of engagement and participation in training programs has resulted in innovations such as the adoption of gaming technology in corporate leadership training programs. Gamification increases the participation and engagement levels of employees. Gamification in corporate leadership training will encourage friendly competition and a spirit of achievement and bring about considerable behavioral changes. Deloitte collaborated with Badgeville, a technology company, to introduce gamification in the training process. The emergence of gamification in corporate training, which is one of the critical corporate leadership training market trends, will positively influence the growth of the market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

