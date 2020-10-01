DJ Investment in Cazoo

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Investment in Cazoo 01-Oct-2020 / 08:18 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1 October 2020 Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Investment in Cazoo DMGT notes that Cazoo, which aims to transform the way people buy used cars in the UK and is one of the country's fastest growing technology businesses, has announced that it has successfully raised an additional GBP240m of funding. New and existing investors have participated at an enhanced valuation to previous funding rounds. Cazoo has created significant value for DMGT since it launched its services to customers in December 2019 and DMGT remains a supportive investor. dmg ventures, which is responsible for DMGT's minority stakes and early-stage investments, is participating in the round, investing GBP34m, and DMGT's stake in Cazoo will now be c.22%, or c.20% on a fully diluted basis. Cazoo will continue to be treated as an investment in DMGT's financial statements. Cazoo's announcement is available at www.cazoo.co.uk/press. Enquiries Investors: Tim Collier, Group CFO +44 20 3615 2902 Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations +44 20 3615 2903 Media: Doug Campbell / Paul Durman, Teneo +44 20 7260 2700 Market Abuse Regulation The information communicated in this announcement includes inside information. About DMGT DMGT manages a portfolio of companies that provide businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment. The Group takes a long-term approach to investment and has market-leading positions in consumer media, insurance risk, property information, education technology and events & exhibitions. In total, DMGT generates revenues of around GBP1.3bn. Person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary +44 20 3615 2904 ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 Sequence No.: 85210 EQS News ID: 1138149 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2020 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)