Stockholm, October 1, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in LifeClean International AB's shares (short name LCLEAN) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Chemicals sector. LifeClean is the 42nd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. LifeClean is a Swedish company that was founded in 2012 after a research collaboration with Örebro University. They have produced their product LifeClean Disinfectant, a unique patented high level spores- and virus-killing surface disinfectant. Since the start, they have collaborated with several research institutes to drive the development of disinfectant products and infection control forward. LifeClean promotes global health by conducting production, research and development, marketing and sales of their existing product, expanded product portfolio as well as their patented chemistry. LifeClean is headquartered in Uddevalla, Sweden. "It is with great pride that LifeClean enters Nasdaq Stockholm. We are especially proud of our dedicated team; everyone involved from our ingenious scientists to our hardworking production staff has worked tirelessly to get us here," said Thomas Lööw, CEO of Lifeclean. "We are also thankful for our network of LifeClean ambassadors who have contributed to our amazing journey, which now enters a new phase as a public company." "We are pleased to welcome Lifeclean to the Nasdaq family as they list on our First North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We are seeing that Sweden is constantly positioning itself as a hub for life improving products and services, and supporting companies such as Lifeclean that work hard to drive innovation, is the key to successful development." Lifeclean has appointed Eminova Fondkommission as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com