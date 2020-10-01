Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.10.2020
Erneut Insiderkäufe! Modern Meat “boomt”: Aktie legt “Rallyegang” ein!
PR Newswire
01.10.2020 | 09:58
Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, October 1

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

HEADLINE: Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R we notify the market of the following:

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc's issued share capital consists of 58,451,307 ordinary shares of 25p.

Voting rights are attributable on the basis of one vote per share. Accordingly, total voting rights are 58,451,307 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Invesco Income Growth Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Invesco Asset Management Limited Company Secretary

1 October 2020

