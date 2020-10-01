On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:PSTI) (TASE:PSTI), a leading Israeli regenerative medicine company developing a platform of novel biological products, and the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) unveiled their first joint projects in a presentation at the Malta Conferences Foundation (MCF), a global conference supported by kENUP Foundation, a promoter of research-based innovation with public and societal benefit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005476/en/

Malta Conferences address shared desire to improve quality of life and political stability in Middle East through scientific collaboration (Graphic: Business Wire)

Pluristem and ADSCC presented new projects, part of the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding aimed at harnessing the power of regenerative medicine.

The first joint project brings together the expertise of Pluristem and ADSCC to advance a potential COVID-19 treatment. The project will involve the first-time administration of Pluristem's PLX cells via a nebulizer, a drug delivery device that helps a patient inhale medication through a mask or mouthpiece, to COVID-19 patients. The collaboration allows ADSCC to expand their stem cell therapy options using Pluristem's PLX cells, while enabling Pluristem to leverage ADSCC's nebulizer administration experience to develop a new treatment delivery model for PLX cells. ADSCC has reported effectively using nebulizers to treat COVID-19 patients with stem cells sourced from the patient's own blood.

Further discussions for additional projects are underway, including for potential collaboration in chronic Graft Versus Host Disease (cGvHD), a life-threatening immune response of the donor's stem cells against the host (patient).

The parties presented the joint projects to a distinguished audience at the MCF, including Nobel Laureates, scientists, and diplomats. The foundation's mission is to address the shared desire to improve quality of life and political stability in the Middle East by identifying opportunities for collaboration to meet the scientific and technological challenges of the region.

"I am delighted for the opportunity to convene this important meeting. The Malta Conferences are the only platform in the world where scientists from 15 Middle East countries, Morocco and Pakistan can get together under the same roof with several Nobel Laureates. They develop collaborations and friendship which overcome the chasms of distrust and intolerance." said Prof. Zafra Lerman, President of Malta Conferences Foundation.

"Embarking on this journey with Pluristem to overcome one of this generation's most complex medical challenges marks an exciting new chapter full of possibilities when it comes to knowledge sharing and medical innovation. Our partnership speaks volumes about the power of collaboration between partners across previously divided borders. While we simply do not yet know the long-term impact the novel coronavirus will have on recovered patients, by working together we believe we are able to leverage the best medical technologies and minds in the region to develop solutions to prevent and treat the lingering symptoms and long-term complications that are emerging." said Dr. Yendry Ventura, General Manager of ADSCC.

"We were very honored to unveil our first joint projects with the ADSCC at the MCF. We see our partnership as a movement between Israel and the UAE, which we hope will lay the foundation for future collaborations that will help potentially bring change to our region and the world. As we work together to develop regenerative medicine for key unmet medical needs of benefit to patients around the world, we are excited for the future and its possibilities," stated Pluristem CEO and President Yaky Yanay.

'Two world-class players in cell therapy join forces and cooperate on the fight of COVID-19. May this courageous cooperation serve as an example to the world', says kENUP Foundation's Executive Chairman Holm Keller.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005476/en/

Contacts:

Nynke Rozema

rozema@kenup.eu