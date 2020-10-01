Increasing Need for Higher Productivity will Drive the Market Growth during the Forecast Period

The configure price and quote software market is poised to grow by USD 1.14 billion during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005481/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Configure Price And Quote (CPQ) Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request for Technavio's market report estimates including pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on configure price and quote software market. Download a Free Sample Report on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic analysis.

Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Information Technology industry is anticipated to have Mixed impact. The configure price and quote software market will showcase a Positive impact during 2020-2024.

Configure Price and Quote Software Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Configure Price and Quote Software Market is segmented as below:

Deployment On-premise Cloud Based

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



North America had the largest configure price and quote software market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growth of software companies, increasing use of third-party logistics, and the rising volume of trade and shipments carried by air, sea, railways, and roadways will significantly influence CPQ software market growth in this region. The US is the key market for configure price and quote software in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

The Information Technology market is anticipated to have Direct impact and the configure price and quote software market demand will show At Par growth. View market snapshot before purchasing

Increasing need for CPQ software from APAC has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of configure price and quote software market. Other market drivers include low price of CPQ software and increasing need for higher productivity. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, base case and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID 19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches a global level and updates on market estimates

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of configure price and quote software market, Request Free Sample https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41048

Configure Price and Quote Software Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include Accenture Plc, Apttus Corp., Aspire Technologies Inc., Cincom Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Infor Inc., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and Sigma Systems Canada LP.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment placement

On-premise Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cloud-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Apttus Corp.

Aspire Technologies Inc.

Cincom Systems Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Infor Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

Sigma Systems Canada LP

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005481/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/