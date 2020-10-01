Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Total Voting Rights

Miton Global Opportunities plc

1 October 2020

Miton Global Opportunities plc

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Miton Global Opportunities plc (the "Company") announces the following:

As at 30 September 2020, the Company's capital consists of ordinary shares of 1p with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 27,554,985. The Company has no ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 27,554,985.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8732