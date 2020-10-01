Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
01.10.2020 | 10:46
Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, October 1

Keystone Investment Trust plc

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

HEADLINE: Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R we notify the market of the following:

Keystone Investment Trust plc's issued share capital, excluding 5,354,628 shares held in treasury, consists of 62,239,367 ordinary shares of 10p.

Voting rights are attributable on the basis of one vote per £1 nominal value. Accordingly, total voting rights are 6,223,936 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Keystone Investment Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Invesco Asset Management Limited Company Secretary

1 October 2020

© 2020 PR Newswire
