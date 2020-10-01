The "Construction in Italy Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Italy has been one of the worst-affected countries in the world by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, exacting a large economic and health cost on the country. Italy was one of the first countries in Europe to impose a lockdown to slow the spread of the virus in early March, with the resulting economic cost being severe, as the country entered a recession following negative growth in the first quarter of the year. The lockdown measures imposed by the government have also had a severe impact on the construction industry. According to the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat), the total construction production index declined by 24.4% in the first four months of 2020 on a yearly basis.

However, following the fall in the infection rate across the country, the government has begun to reopen large swathes of the economy. The economy has started to show signs of recovery, as the end of the lockdown, coupled with the government's expansionary policy measures, are starting to have a positive impact. The construction sector has been one of the strongest-performing sectors in June, as the latest figures from Eurostat show that construction output has increased by 168% on a monthly basis, the highest growth in output recorded in the European Union.

The industry is expected to rebound in 2021, with an annual growth of 5.9%. This is expected to be supported by investments in housing, healthcare, transport, energy and tourism infrastructure projects. The industry's growth is projected to decelerate to an average of 1.4% during the remaining part of forecast period (2020-2024). The country's high budget deficit, unemployment rate and sluggish economic growth are expected to constrain the industry's growth during the forecast period.

This report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the Italian construction industry, including

The Italian construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the Italian construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Italy. It provides

Historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2024) valuations of the construction industry in Italy, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-A-Glance

3 Context

3.1. Economic Performance

3.2. Political Environment and Policy

3.3. Demographics

3.4. Covid-19 Status

4 Construction Outlook

4.1. All Construction

4.1.1. Outlook

4.1.2. Latest News and Developments

4.1.3. Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2. Commercial Construction

4.2.1. Outlook

4.2.2. Project Analytics

4.2.3. Latest News and Developments

4.3. Industrial Construction

4.3.1. Outlook

4.3.2. Project Analytics

4.3.3. Latest News and Developments

4.4. Infrastructure Construction

4.4.1. Outlook

4.4.2. Project Analytics

4.4.3. Latest News and Developments

4.5. Energy and Utilities Construction

4.5.1. Outlook

4.5.2. Project Analytics

4.5.3. Latest News and Developments

4.6. Institutional Construction

4.6.1. Outlook

4.6.2. Project Analytics

4.6.3. Latest News and Developments

4.7. Residential Construction

4.7.1. Outlook

4.7.2. Project Analytics

4.7.3. Latest News and Developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1. Contractors

5.2. Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

7.1. What is This Report About?

7.2. Definitions

