Aiman Kabli, A Successful Entrepreneur After Making Multiple Large Exits Is Sharing His Winning Lifestyle With Aspiring Business Leaders In The Emerging Economies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / Every now and again we come across stories that inspire us in taking action in our lives. Stories of people who have such a profound impact on us that we all want to be just like them. Aiman Kabli is just one of those hidden gems.

Aiman has been very well recognised for his noteworthy work in the Entrepreneurial world; serving passionate up-and-coming entrepreneurs with formulas for an amazingly rewarding lifestyle. A lifestyle that is holistic as it focuses on their overall wellbeing as their business success factors. Having completed his MBA in Strategic Management and serving as a Senior Human Resources Manager for almost 14 years for companies such as Unilever, the IMF, Emirates Airline and more, Aiman has gained a lot of respect among his peers and gained critical skills which helped him understand the talent and potential of people from all around the world. After completing a successful career in the corporate world, in 2014 he went on and became a serial entrepreneur; investing in and advising various startups and SMEs. He started a dozen or so companies either as a co-founder or seed investor, leading and mentoring them; delivering workshops and consulting them on high level strategies.

After going through an enormous amount of hard work, dedication, and resilience, and achieving so much success with multiple exits, he focused on giving back to the world. He tapped into one of his biggest passions: content creation. He wanted to share with the world all of the tricks which he used to create a lifestyle that most people dream of. Today Aiman has roughly 500,000 people who follow him on social media globally and he feels blessed to share his experiences with the world.

Aiman shares everything from his own life experiences; this is why he is different. So many people teach theoretical concepts of entrepreneurship and things which they may have consumed from other sources, repurposed content and outdated methods. The market is oversaturated with people claiming to be an expert in business but in reality, they would not have even started a business themselves. Academics usually claim that they can teach marketing to entrepreneurs even though they never had launched an actual marketing campaign in real life. Aiman, on the other hand, not only has launched multiple businesses and has been in the trenches, but also has been through a journey of crafting an ideal lifestyle throughout the process. This is why he is focused on teaching aspiring entrepreneurs those life skills because one needs to go through the journey and have been through the challenges to really understand people's struggles and provide solutions. This is something that no academic can do.

Every concept he shares is based on his own life, and what he did to achieve happiness and fulfilment. He wants to inspire people and share with them the tips and strategies so they could learn from his mistakes and avoid facing the same obstacles which he had already been into. His life purpose is now to share all this valuable knowledge with budding entrepreneurs based in the world's rising economic regions.

Focused 100% on being a thought leader in the area of success lifestyle for entrepreneurs, he started the brand FELS (Flourishing Entrepreneurial Life-Style) to help put a wrap around the content he is generating making it more accessible globally. He pioneered the "10 Pillars" which comprise the formula for Success, Prosperity and Fulfillment in life. It captures every angle and every facet of life and brings them all together to achieve compounded results. Things which have aided towards building his mindset such as the places he has travelled to, the foods and health routines he has tried, the languages he has learned and much more. Published in 14 different languages and targeting all major regions, he focuses on teaching his 10 pillars to his audience around the globe. This is his message to the world and he wants to preach it during the next phase of his life.

Aiman has also shared with us the 10 pillars of FELS (shown in the image below), which he explains in more detail in this free Guide Booklet. This newly released booklet helps with showing entrepreneurs how to incorporate each of the pillars into their lifestyle in very simple ways so that they become natural habits. Later this year, Mr Kabli plans to expand it into a comprehensive eBook with personal stories and insights collected from top business leaders around the world. Interested readers or collaborators can request to learn more about it here.

Aiman believes his audience is broad. He wants to impact all of the ambitious and aspiring youth from the emerging markets and provide them with similar opportunities like the ones in the developed countries. The lifestyle pillars which he touts are based on people's varying personality types. For instance some people are motivated by achieving a lifestyle which has nomadic travelling as a huge element, some like healthy eating, reading, or being spiritual. He wants to resonate with everyone -- the only caveat is that they need to be someone who aspires to be something big in their life. He wants his followers to connect with him personally and become avid fans of his work.

In a recent one-on-one interview, Aiman Kabli reminisced on other past achievements, which helped build momentum towards the present day. Notably, some of the proudest are having travelled to more than 85 countries, starting 12 business ventures, advising 35 startup companies globally and figuring out what's needed to polish an entrepreneur's mindset the best. Furthermore, his recent significant achievement is to have reached half million followers worldwide through all his regionally-targeted social media channels, and laying out a set of 3 inspirational books; 2 of which are nearly published and the other one which is coming within the next year.

In response to a question on the driving force behind his success, Mr Kabli explained, for him what it really boiled down to was the thrill of being able to inspire a new generation of ambitious youth, who, through their passion in entrepreneurship and business will eventually change the world for the better. His focus is especially in the developing world where people do not have the same opportunities as those who are in the developed countries. Aiman would like to bridge that gap and help provide the people of the underdeveloped nations those similar opportunities. He realizes the struggles these individuals are going through, specifically for people that are highly deserving but who may not be in a position where the opportunities come to them easily. He wants them to be in their peak performance to really build their respective economies and become an exemplary figure for their nations.

In the same interview, Mr Kabli stated his intentions for the future. The primary goal for the next 12 months, he states, will be to build out a "tribe" of loyal and active fans in all major regions of the world who will identify themselves with the overall vision and mission of the FELS movement. Looking farther ahead, the aim is to make the movement sustain itself so it could become a global learning beacon and knowledge-sharing network. He would love to see events being conducted such as Masterclasses, Meetup groups, Sponsorship Events etc so his legacy is carried forward and people represent FELS as an ambassador and an advocate within their respective regions. From there, Aiman would love to travel to different regions and speak and engage with the communities to ensure people's lives are positively impacted and provide support and expertise to grow the FELS network even wider.

Reflecting on his life's work, Aiman also highlighted one of his favourite quotes by Harvey Specter which says:

"Work until you no longer have to introduce yourself"

Mr Kabli closed the interview by sharing his recommendation for anyone who wanted to follow in his footsteps in some fashion, perhaps taking the achievements even further. According to him, the key to success is to come from an intention of serving and leveraging your own personal experiences in life. He can teach you the most comprehensive method of achieving a successful lifestyle within entrepreneurship, but you are the one who needs to take the first step towards it.

