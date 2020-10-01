Increase in Number of Commercial Building Projects will Drive the Market Growth during the Forecast Period

The electrical equipment market in India is expected to register a CAGR of over 16% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Industrials industry is anticipated to have Negative impact. The electrical equipment market in India will showcase Negative impact during 2020-2024.

Electrical Equipment Market in India 2020-2024: Segmentation

Electrical Equipment Market in India is segmented as below:

Application Transmission and Distribution Generation

Product Cables Switchgears Boilers Transformers Transmission Lines Others



Significant investments in the distribution sector by the government will drive the demand for transmission and distribution equipment, which will fuel the electrical equipment market growth over the forecast period. The growth of the electrical equipment market share in India by the transmission and distribution segment will be slower than the growth of the market by the generation segment.

The Industrials market is anticipated to have Indirect impact due to the spread of COVID-19 and the electrical equipment market demand in India will show At par growth. View market snapshot before purchasing

Growth in cross-border electricity trading has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of the electrical equipment market in India. Other market drivers include a rise in power generation from renewable energy sources and an increase in investments in power sector. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.

Electrical Equipment Market in India 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include ABB Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., EMCO Ltd., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TD Power Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Toshiba Energy Systems Solutions Corp.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Cables Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Switchgears Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Boilers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Transformers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other products Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Transmission and distribution Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Generation Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

EMCO Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

TD Power Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Toshiba Energy Systems Solutions Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

