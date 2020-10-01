Growth in Indoor Farming will drive the market growth during the forecast period

The LED grow lights market is expected to register a CAGR of over 25% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Information Technology industry is anticipated to have Mixed impact. The LED grow lights market will showcase Negative impact during 2020-2024.

LED grow lights Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

LED grow lights Market is segmented as below:

Application Commercial Greenhouses Vertical Farming Others

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Europe was the largest market for LED grow lights in 2019 and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The harsh winters and insufficient sunlight in various parts of Europe have created the need for LED grow lights for indoor farming. Many start-ups such as Agricool carry out container farming, which involves the use of LED grow lights. These factors are contributing to the growth of the LED grow lights market size in Europe.

Use of artificial intelligence in LED grow lights has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of LED grow lights market. Other market drivers include growth in indoor farming. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, base case and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID 19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches a global level and updates on market estimates

LED grow lights Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is highly fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include Advanced LED grow lights, Cree Inc., General Electric Co., GNUK Ltd., Heliospectra AB, Illumitex Inc., LumiGrow Inc., OSRAM Licht AG, Senmatic AS, and Signify NV.

