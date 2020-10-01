PGS ASA: Q3 2020 Audio Webcast Details

October 1, 2020: Oslo, Norway; PGS will release its third quarter 2020 results on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at approximately 08:00 am Central European Summer Time (CEST).



The earnings release and the earnings presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on PGS' web site www.pgs.com .

President & CEO Rune Olav Pedersen and EVP & CFO Gottfred Langseth will present the results via an audio webcast the same day at 9:00 am CEST. To join the audio webcast, copy and paste the link below into your browser, or go to PGS website www.pgs.com .



Audio webcast link: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20201022_1/



A replay of the audio webcast will be made available on www.pgs.com shortly after.



FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:

Bård Stenberg, SVP IR & Corporate Communication

Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries.

