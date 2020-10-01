DJ Director/PDMR shareholding

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Director/PDMR shareholding 01-Oct-2020 / 11:29 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Thomas Edwards-Moss 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Hibernia REIT plc b) LEI 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of &euro0.10 instrument, each in Hibernia REIT plc type of ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 instrument Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) &euro1.006 40,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume N/A - Price e) Date of the transaction 2020-09-28 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin. g) Additional Information Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction is 378,557 Ordinary Shares Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Justin Dowling 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director of Property b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Hibernia REIT plc b) LEI 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of &euro0.10 instrument, each in Hibernia REIT plc type of ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 instrument Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) &euro1.004 8,160 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 2020-09-28 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin. g) Additional Information ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Category Code: DSH TIDM: HBRN LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 85266 EQS News ID: 1138301 End of Announcement EQS News Service

