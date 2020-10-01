Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that Roger Klantschi has been appointed as Executive Vice President of Delivery, Americas, effective immediately. In this new role, Roger will be leading Services and Support for North America and Latin America Caribbean, with a focus on building customer value and success in the region. Roger will report directly to Alexa Guenoun, President, Americas, and Global Head of Partners, Temenos.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005069/en/

Roger Klantschi (Photo: Business Wire)

Temenos has identified the Americas as a strategic region, and has invested over US$1 billion in the past few years acquiring leading US-based SaaS companies such as Kony and Avoka. Temenos has 1300 clients in North America ranging from large nationals to regional banks to credit unions, de novo banks and fund administrators. Temenos also has over 100 clients in LATAM Caribbean including blue-chip customers such as Itaú Unibanco and leading regional banks such as Banco Ripley.

Roger will be responsible for leading the Customer Engagement and Delivery Teams across all Temenos products, as well as the newly formed Customer Success division in the Americas to bring best practices in the region and support customers' business needs and growth.

Roger Klantschi, Executive Vice President of Delivery, Americas, said: "It's a privilege to join Temenos and lead the Services organization in Americas as the company's customer presence and footprint expands in this market. Temenos has the most advanced cloud and AI technology as well as the richest product functionality, it has a blue-chip customer base and talented employees. I am committed to help unlock and sustain business value for our customers."

Roger's more than 30 years of banking expertise in customer services and support, as well as his experience in delivering large-scale digital transformation projects, bring both breadth and depth to the new role. Prior to Temenos, he spent 18 years at Infosys holding senior executive positions in the US and Europe, including Head of Services for Americas and Europe, and Head of Presales Americas. Roger was also CIO at Banco Hipotecario in Argentina, a bank that pioneered mortgage lending on extended, low-interest terms, and contributed to consolidating a modern Argentine economy. Roger started his career with Accenture, where he spent eight years with the consultancy in Europe and later in Argentina.

Alexa Guenoun, President, Americas, and Global Head of Partners, Temenos, said: "I am delighted to strengthen the Americas leadership team by bringing Roger onboard. He will be responsible for driving business outcomes for our customers, and I am confident he will help us take the Americas region through its next phase of growth. He has an impressive record in delivering large-scale transformation projects globally and specifically in the US and LATAM as well as delivering best practices and great customer experiences. We take pride in building strong partnerships with our clients and helping them grow their business, and this will be a key focus for Roger and his team."'

Ends

About Temenos

Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN) is the world's leader in banking software. Over 3,000 banks across the globe, including 41 of the top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process both the daily transactions and client interactions of more than 500 million banking customers. Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and AI-driven front office, core banking, payments and fund administration software enabling banks to deliver frictionless, omnichannel customer experiences and gain operational excellence.

Temenos software is proven to enable its top-performing clients to achieve cost-income ratios of 26.8% half the industry average and returns on equity of 29%, three times the industry average. These clients also invest 51% of their IT budget on growth and innovation versus maintenance, which is double the industry average, proving the banks' IT investment is adding tangible value to their business.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005069/en/

Contacts:

Jessica Wolfe Scott Rowe

Temenos Global Public Relations

Tel: +1 610 232 2793 +44 20 7423 3857

Email: press@temenos.com

Alistair Kellie Andrew Adie

Newgate Communications on behalf of Temenos

Tel: +44 20 7680 6550

Email: allnewgatetemenos@newgatecomms.com