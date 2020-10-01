Cannabis Suisse Corp. Continues Expanding its Horizons in The Field of Online Sales With Shopify as Next Planned Launch

DIETIKON, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTC PINK:CSUI), a fully licensed Swiss cannabis cultivation and distribution company for recreational tobacco products and medical CBD oils, announces online expansion plans including the upcoming launch of its own new retail brand for CBD products.

The Company also reports it has commenced development of its online store on the Shopify platform. (https://www.shopify.com/). This builds on previous news of a new hemp line planned for Amazon.com

Creating an online store on Shopify will enable the Swiss Company gain a foothold not only in the US market but also expand the boundaries of its real trade, going beyond Europe.

Cannabis Suisse Corp. team has signed a contract and is working with designers and developers to create an online store and a concept for its new brand and plans to announce the official launch shortly.

The Company guarantees the quality of the product line that will appear under the new brand name soon. The careful selection of a certified and experienced manufacturer from the United States will be reinforced by independent laboratory studies of each SKU.

COO, Alain Parrik said, "The statistics of online purchases of CBD products and general statistics of online sales are very promising and dynamic. Orders through online distributors in the United States increased 176% in the spring and summer months."

"We look to a global leader in Switzerland as a model for a smaller company like ours, with Nestlé Health Science launching a line of broad-spectrum CBD liquids, soft gels, and sprays to U.S. retailers in 2019 and now in September 2020 expanding its distribution of hemp products into Europe. We have ambitious expansion plans."

ABOUT CANNABIS SUISSE CORP.

Cannabis Suisse Corp. is a fully licensed cannabis cultivation and distribution company in Switzerland, for recreational tobacco products and medical CBD oils. The Company's facilities for producing cannabis are based in Dietikon, Switzerland, and contain the art surveillance equipment to enable an around the clock webcast. Cannabis Suisse grows high quality, organic cannabis with sustainable, all-natural principles. The Company's products are laboratory tested to ensure the end-users have access to a standardized, safe, and consistent product. Cannabis Suisse proprietary trademarked MoldStandard is a quantitative microbiology method for analyzing yeast and mold counts in harvested cannabis plants. Cannabis Suisse proprietary trademarked CannaMec is a method for quantifying and removing residual solvents during packaging and storage of CBD products. Cannabis Suisse Corp. currently sells via a distribution network of Swiss retailers and online shops, under the retail brand Alpine Cannabis.

