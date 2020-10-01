Legend Power Systems, Inc.: Ontario College Chooses SmartGATE for Two of its New, World Class Facilities

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / Legend Power® Systems (TSXV:LPS) a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, today announced an Ontario-based College has purchased two SmartGATE platforms, becoming the 10th leading college or university to deploy SmartGATE. This win follows last week's announcement that the U.S. energy services division ("ESCO") of a premier international Fortune 100 corporation purchased two SmartGATE platforms for a New York school district customer.

Leadership for the future starts with education today. Top educational institutions are focused on providing amazing learning environments for their students and staff, and leadership for strengthened environment, social and governance (ESG) standards. The SmartGATE platform provides a unified active power management platform ensuring optimal building performance for ideal learning environments while reducing electrical consumption and related system costs. Legend's unique building technology allows leading educational institutions to manage for the triple win - safer & better learning environments, lower operating costs, and protecting the environment through lower GHG emissions.

"The education marketplace has historically been a very strong vertical for us in Ontario. While we're certainly pleased to see activity levels being matched by multi-family, and commercial properties, education remains a large opportunity where we expect to generate strong growth in the years ahead," said Legend's CEO Randy Buchamer. "As community leaders, educators were early-adopters of our SmartGATE technology. Then, as now, the combination of the positive economics and environmental leadership both hold appeal to educators. We're pleased to have their continued support."

With 45 college and university campuses across the Province of Ontario and approximately 4,450 throughout the rest of Canada and the U.S., this end-market offers significant future growth potential for Legend Power.

About SmartGATE

SmartGATE is an industry-leading, turnkey solution, which identifies and fixes underperformance and waste in the electrical system of a commercial building. These performance issues often impact key areas of commercial real estate metrics including occupant safety and satisfaction and financial performance. This waste can also lead to higher operating costs, lower net operating income and other potential financial risks to the building owner, including damaged tenant experience.

About Legend Power® Systems Inc.

Legend Power® Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Vanry, CFO

+ 1 604 671 9522

svanry@legendpower.com

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

+ 1 647 503 1054

sean@sophiccapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's quarterly and annual Management's Discussion & Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Legend Power Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608614/Ontario-College-Chooses-SmartGATETM-for-Two-of-its-New-World-Class-Facilities