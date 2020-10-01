Stats Perform to Collect and Distribute Official Ecuador LigaPro Data for Betting and Media

Stats Perform also to provide integrity services

Liga Profesional de Fútbol del Ecuador (LigaPro) has appointed Stats Perform, the SportsTech leader in data and AI technology, as their exclusive Official Data Partner for Serie A and Serie B domestic competitions.

Stats Perform's trusted Opta and RunningBall data brands will exclusively deliver official ultrafast data and detailed player performance data to licensed betting operators, broadcasters, publishers, fantasy providers and the leagues' own digital platforms.

Stats Perform's Integrity Unit has also been appointed to help protect the integrity of the LigaPro. This will include monitoring global betting markets, an extensive integrity intelligence programme, and its unique performance integrity analysis service.

Miguel Ángel Loor, Presidente de LigaPro, Commented:

"We are excited to be working with Stats Perform. Not only will they help us improve on-field performances through deep and accurate data, they will support us in preventing match manipulation and betting fraud. Stats Perform's pedigree for collecting deep, accurate and fast data and unrivalled distribution network will help us engage fans globally and grow the sport we love."

The Liga Profesional de Fútbol del Ecuador exclusive data rights follows the recent news that Stats Perform added the exclusive betting streaming and data rights to the Brazilian and Colombian football leagues to its football content offering, which also includes Spanish La Liga, French Ligue 1 and numerous other European, South American and global sports.

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform collects the richest sports data in the world and transforms it through revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) to unlock the most in-depth insights for media and technology, betting and team performance. With company roots dating back almost 40 years, Stats Perform embraces and solves the dynamic nature of sport be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. As the leading sports data and AI company, Stats Perform works with the top global sports media, tech companies, sportsbooks, teams and leagues. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005421/en/

Contacts:

Sarah Butler, Stats Perform PR Manager

Sarah.butler@statsperform.com +44 07432631237