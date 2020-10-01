DIMOCO today announces the notification of the German mobile network operators as payment agents. The agreement enables them to process payments of goods and services under DIMOCOs payment license.

Since January 2018, mobile network operators (MNOs) are obliged to operate under the telecommunication exemption of PSD2 regulation, entitling them to only process digital goods, ticketing, parking and charities, but restricts them to extend the billing of goods and services outside the telecommunication exemption.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005598/en/

DIMOCO Presse Release: DIMOCO notifies German Mobile Network Operators Telefónica Germany, Telekom and Vodafone as Payment Agents (Graphic: Business Wire)

The DIMOCO agent model enables MNOs to operate under the company's financial license, enabling them to process payments for goods and services outside this exemption.

DIMOCO, a leading provider for direct MNO connections in Europe, currently obtains 210 MNO connections in 48 countries, covering 90 percent of Europe. Since 2016, DIMOCO operates under its payment license, granted by the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) and passported into all EU member states. Consequently, DIMOCO can process transactions for goods and services outside the telecommunication exemption of PSD2 under its licence for MNOs who have been notified as DIMOCO agents.

"Obtaining an own license has been a route that most of the MNOs haven't pursued as it's a very complex and costly procedure. Being notified as a DIMOCO agent is not only much faster and easier, MNOs can also benefit from our expertise and experience as a licensed payment institute," explains Clemens Leitner, Executive Vice President, Carrier Business Development at DIMOCO Carrier Billing. "We are all set to deploy DCB payments for carsharing, taxis, rental of e-scooters, electric car charging and many other industries, emphasizing on a solid legal basis."

The German MNOs Telefónica Germany, Telekom and Vodafone have been the first to recognize the immense potential of the agent model partnership with DIMOCO and the vast market possibilities under this model. Out of a German population of currently 83.02 million inhabitants only 40 million people own a credit card and 23 million hold a PayPal account. In 2019, over 140 million mobile subscriptions were registered in Germany, ranking carrier billing as the payment method with the highest penetration and subsequently widest reach, available to more potential customers than any other payment method.

About DIMOCO

DIMOCO Carrier Billing is a European-wide regulated payment institute for Direct Carrier Billing and holds a payment service license from the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA), passported to all EU member states.

As a trusted partner of mobile network operators, it enables over one billion subscribers to purchase goods and services from merchants and aggregators with their mobile devices, charged via the operators' billing system.

Website: dimoco.eu/carrierbilling

Twitter: @Dimoco

LinkedIn: @DIMOCO Carrier Billing

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005598/en/

Contacts:

More information

Picture material

High resolution

Low resolution

@DIMOCO

Press contact

DIMOCO Corporate Headquarters

Charlotte Newby

+43 1 33 66 888 2059

c.newby@dimoco.eu