Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 30-September-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 249.14p

INCLUDING current year revenue 251.06p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 242.06p

INCLUDING current year revenue 243.98p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16