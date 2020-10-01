Cavotec SA: Cavotec to open new innovation center focusing on profitable sustainability solutions for maritime customers

Cavotec, the world's leading manufacturer of connection and electrification solutions for ports, airports and a wide variety of industrial applications, will open a new innovation center in the Netherlands at the beginning of 2021.

Focusing primarily on the maritime sector, the new center will be in charge of Cavotec's research and development activities to bring to maturity breakthrough solutions that will increase efficiency and productivity while also reducing environmental impact. The center will bring together the company's capabilities within areas such as artificial intelligence, remote connectivity, high power high speed electrical charging and battery technology.

"The interest by our maritime customers in finding solutions which increases productivity and simultaneously offers sustainable operations has increased drastically. The creation of an innovation center is an important step in building on Cavotec's leading position in delivering what we call profitable sustainability for our customers. Locating our new center in the Netherlands will give us access to a maritime cluster that is home to many leading shipping lines, port terminal operators and is full of highly talented individuals" said Mikael Norin, Cavotec CEO.

The center will also host a support hub for turn-key solutions for Shore Power and MoorMaster, Cavotec's automated mooring technology.

"Our Centers of Excellence will continue to be responsible for the engineering and manufacturing for each product category. By bringing together subject matter experts in complementary fields such as project management, civil engineering and project financing we will enhance our ability to offer integrated turn-key solutions as well as new "as a Service" (aaS) offerings" said Norin.

ENDS

For further details please contact:

Johan Hähnel

Investor Relations Manager

Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34. Email: investor@cavotec.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14:00 CEST on 1 October 2020.

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures automated connection and electrification systems for ports, airports and industrial applications worldwide. Cavotec's innovative technologies ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations. To find out more about Cavotec, visit our website at cavotec.com.

Attachment