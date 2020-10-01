Executive Financial Services Ltd: Your One Stop Shop for Genuine & Reliable SBLC/BG

LANARKSHIRE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / An SBLC is a guarantee that assures any lenders that their client is credit worthy.In layman terms, an SBLC is a documented show of good faith that the customer has the means to pay back and has good credit standing.

An SBLC is basically a written obligation from an issuing bank to pay a sum on to a beneficiary on behalf of their customer in the event that the customer does not pay the beneficiary. An SBLC is in effect a bank guarantee, which is leased to a customer for a specific fee and a specific period of time usually one year and one day.

This letter can be used to increase confidence in newly established or lesser known companies. Any third parties that are looking to do business with these companies might require some form of assurance that they will be able to fulfil their end of the bargain. The SBLC should not have to come into effect, and should only be used as a last ditch effort. However, this doesn't mean that if it does come into effect, that the client will get away debt-free. On the contrary, the bank will pay what is owed (and the details of this will be written clearly in the agreement, alongside the terms of what constitutes as a broken agreement and when the bank is expected to foot the bill) and the client will have to pay the bank back.

It isn't purely monetary, as an SBLC can also be performative. For instance, an SBLC protects any interested parties to purchase from a developer. If the project isn't completed in the given timeframe, the customer can demand payment from the SBLC-issuing bank. This acts as an incentive for the developer to finish the project on time, to prevent paying penalties to the bank, and also it boosts the customer's confidence in buying from the developer in the first place as they will not have to worry about what might happen in the worst case scenario and the developer goes defunct.

SBLCs are created as a sign of good faith in business transactions to prove credit worthiness and repayment ability. The bank issuing the SBLC performs due diligence to ensure the credibility of the lessee before using the SBLC.

At Executive Financial Services Ltd, we are a leading SBLC/BG provider in the UK. With experience in handling projects of all sizes, we have the network, the resources and the expertise to meet all your Project finance requirements worldwide.

