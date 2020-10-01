KULR Technology Group, Inc.: KULR Technology Group Announces Order for Surface Pro Storage Solution Onboard the International Space Station

Strengthens KULR's Longstanding NASA Partnership As Company Also Advances Commercialization in Multiple Consumer Markets

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB:KULR)(the "Company" or "KULR") announces it will supply NASA with safe storage solutions for the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 hybrid notebook computers used aboard the International Space Station (ISS). KULR will include a version of its passive propagation resistant Thermal Runaway Shield (TRS) technology in fireproof storage pouches, which are specifically designed to mitigate the risks of lithium-ion battery fires and explosions while accommodating the restrictive dimensions of the Microsoft Surface Pro 5. The safe storage pouches will be used onboard the Orion spacecraft used to transport crews to and from the ISS and will be included in a future NASA launch.

Testing of the TRS solution within the fireproof bags demonstrated their ability to absorb enough thermal energy in the tightly packed ISS scenario to prevent thermal runaway in adjacent storage bags, thus meeting NASA's JSC 20793 Revision D safety standard created for crewed space missions. Tests performed with TRS showed a marked improvement in efficacy at preventing thermal runaway propagation relative to other tested solutions.

In a recent announcement for an initial order for battery storage capacity used for laptops onboard the ISS, Daniel Barineau, senior project manager of Leidos (LDOS), stated, "KULR's thermal management technology should have applicability beyond this one implementation, both on the ISS and future destinations. Thermal management solutions are crucial to the safety and security of all missions, and we are pleased to see another effective use of KULR's technology."

This new order is an extension of last year's partnership in which KULR's TRS technology was used to safely store laptops in space, and is a continuation of a decades-long testing and technology partnership between KULR and NASA. KULR has supplied thermal technology and battery safety solutions for ongoing NASA research, as well as multiple space missions such as the July 2020 launch of the Mars Rover.

"Space applications require some of the most demanding thermal management requirements. We're pleased to once again satisfy NASA's stringent safety standards," said Michael Mo, CEO of KULR. "Alongside what is another successful space application with our aerospace strategic partners, we've made great progress toward commercializing our suite of electronics and battery cooling technologies across multiple consumer-facing markets."

