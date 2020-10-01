Sanwire Corporation: Intercept Music, a Sanwire Subsidiary, Expands Physical Distribution to Include Amazon International, Target.com and Barnes & Noble

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / Intercept Music, Inc. ("Intercept"), wholly owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation, ("Sanwire" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SNWR) a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, announced today that it has expanded its physical distribution network for its product offerings again to include more major retailers.

In a press release dated June 25, 2020, Intercept announced that it had launched its physical distribution network with retail giants Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and FYE to name a few. Since then, Intercept has expanded its physical distribution network to include Amazon International, Target.com, Barnes & Noble, BarnesAndNoble.com, and Tower Japan, through its distribution partner Super D. In addition to the major retailers, Intercept distributes to over 1,000 record stores both domestically and internationally. The physical distribution network complements Intercept's over 20 new digital retailers.

With the expansion of its physical distribution network, Intercept gives independent artists even more ways to maximize their revenue potential beyond the comprehensive digital distribution and promotional services in its Emerging Artist and Intercept Plus plans. Even with the explosion of streaming music, physical music sales represent a viable income opportunity; accounting for 20% of all music revenue in 2019, or more than $1.1 billion.

"Expanding our physical distribution network makes our artists' music available worldwide and to a much larger audience and hence much higher revenues to the artists and us," said Tod Turner, president of Intercept. "These additional major outlets include both e-commerce as well as physical locations; domestically and globally."

Intercept's online platform is dedicated to helping independent artists and bands effectively distribute, promote, and earn income from their music. Intercept's platform gives artists immediate access to hundreds of digital stores and every major streaming platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and Google Music. In addition to powerful DIY social media marketing and promotional tools available on a monthly subscription model, the invitation-only Intercept Plus program offers fully managed promotional services, including the opportunity to sell merchandise through branded online stores.

About Intercept Music, Inc.

Intercept Music, Inc. is an entertainment technology company dedicated to helping independent artists effectively distribute, market, and monetize their music. Sold through a Software as a Service (Saas) model, Intercept's online platform delivers an unsurpassed combination of marketing, promotion, and distribution to hundreds of stores worldwide and every major streaming service, including Apple Music, Google Music, Pandora and Spotify. Intercept's options include full-service, concierge-style support and even one-on-one coaching from award-winning music industry professionals. Intercept focuses exclusively on the independent music market, which is estimated at 12 million artists, and is the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. For more information, visit interceptmusic.com.

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation (OTC: SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

