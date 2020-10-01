As part of the company's ongoing corporate social responsibility efforts, PTG recently made a donation to help in the fight against COVID-19, says Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / Through one of its manufacturing companies Leaf Tobacco and Commodities Nigeria Ltd., Pan African Tobacco Group recently joined the battle against COVID-19. Company founder Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa says that the company made a contribution on April 15, 2020, to the Kaduna State Government as part of the company's corporate social responsibility efforts.

As a successful serial entrepreneur and business leader, Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa is one of Africa's leading philanthropists and has helped many communities uplift themselves in several different areas including education, food security, afforestation, and water access.

At the time, Leaf Tobacco and Commodities Nigeria's donation was the largest contribution to the state of Nigeria's fight against COVID-19 to date.

The contributions included food and medical equipment like PCR machines, ventilators, and x-ray machines. Additional food contributions were sent to LTCN's immediate community in Gbakura.

"The Kaduna State Government does not have enough words to say thank you. This donation shows that you are good partners in business," said Balarabe Abbas Lawal, secretary to the state government.

"As you know, there is no state government that can do everything. On our own end, the governor has approved millions of naira that we have used to purchase relief items, and we have distributed them - and yet it's like we have not done anything, due to the size of the population affected. CSR gestures like this will go a very long way in assisting the government of Kaduna State."

Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa is keen to assist the Nigerian authorities and continues to join other government leaders to battle COVID-10 in countries where Pan African Tobacco Group operates.

"Corporate social responsibility is our way of life and we are dedicated to empowering communities to improve their own lives. It is our duty to help and serve our communities in any way we can," says Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa.

About Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa

Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa is a successful entrepreneur, business leader, and philanthropist from Rwanda. Ayabatwa is the founder and controlling shareholder of the Pan African Tobacco Group, Africa's largest indigenous manufacturer of tobacco products. The company, which celebrated its 40th year of operations last year, manufactures cigarettes in nine African countries including Nigeria, Angola, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, and the United Arab Emirates. Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa is also one of Africa's leading philanthropists. He has helped communities uplift themselves in fields such as education, food security, afforestation, and water-access. Through his non-profit foundation, Tribert also strives to help young people to gain the practical engineering experience required to enter the job market in Africa.

