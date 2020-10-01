

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation rose to the highest in three months in September, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in September, slower than 2.9 percent increase in August. Economists had expected inflation to remain unchanged.



In July, inflation was 3.0 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.8 percent yearly in September and those of electricity, gas and other fuels gained by 4.6 percent.



Meanwhile, prices of fuels for transport declined 9.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de